A resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, spotted hundreds of colorful hot air balloons on Wednesday morning, October 11, the fifth day of the city’s annual Balloon Fiesta.

Footage filmed and posted to X by Terrance Tsosie shows the colorful array of balloons hovering in the air early Wednesday morning.

According to the festival’s website, the nine-day event is the “largest ballooning event on earth,” with over 500 balloons participating.

Credit: Terrance Tsosie via Storyful