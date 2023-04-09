A gigantic supercell storm produced at least one tornado in western Illinois on Tuesday, April 4, as authorities issued multiple tornado and severe storm warnings across the state.

This footage of the storm was posted by Nina Brady, who said she shot it northeast of Industry, in McDonough County on Tuesday evening. Brady said a tornado was moving too, but that it wasn’t “very visible” in the video.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado traveled “from just south of Industry northeast towards Table Grove.”

Storms hit the state again on Wednesday but calmer conditions were expected from Thursday until the end of the week, the NWS said.

Credit: Nina Brady via Storyful