NEW HAVEN, Connecticut (Storyful) — A Connecticut couple had an exciting start to the new year when their twins were born just minutes apart but in separate years, the Yale New Haven Hospital said.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, from Hamden, Connecticut, welcomed a baby boy, Seven, at 11:59 pm on December 31. Seven was the last baby born at the hospital in 2023, the hospital said.

Their baby girl, Souli, was born just minutes after midnight on January 1, and was the hospital’s first baby born in 2024.

A photo released by the hospital shows the twins, both of whom weigh six pounds and nine ounces, snuggled side by side on January 1.

The family is doing well and “getting some well-deserved rest,” the hospital said.

Credit: Yale New Haven Hospital via Storyful