Strong winds and high waves were seen along the coast of Cornwall on Tuesday, October 17, as Storm Babet neared the UK.

Footage by Jane Johnson, filmed from her allotment on the coast of Mousehole, shows the already stormy conditions on Tuesday.

The Met Office has told residents in Cornwall to expect flooding, power cuts and travel disruption from Wednesday, October 18, local media said.

The Met Office issued an amber alert for several parts of the UK and Northern Ireland.

Credit: Jane Johnson via Storyful