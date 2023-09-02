ATLANTA, G.A. (WNCT) — A crane truck collapsed through a parking deck at a recently built Publix grocery store in the Summerhill area of Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday morning, September 2, local media reported.

Police said the driver of the truck was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, WSB-TV reported.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the company that owns the retail store, Branch Properties, said an “unauthorized person unaffiliated with ownership drove a crane truck onto the upper level of the deck past the weight-limit warning signs.”

