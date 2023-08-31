VALDOSTA, G.A. (WNCT) — Strong winds and rain lashed parts of southern Georgia on Wednesday, August 30, as Hurricane Idalia barreled through the region.

Footage shared by On Point Property Maintenance showed downed trees in the middle of Troupville Road outside Valdosta, on Wednesday, August 30. The maintenance company told Storyful they were trying to clear the road to get to a relative’s house.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the area through Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Credit: On Point Property Maintenance via Storyful