The fourth and final supermoon of the year was visible from Hong Kong as it shone crimson among illuminated buildings, on Saturday, September 29.

Footage posted to Instagram by @mr.dr3w shows the moon in a reddish tone as it rose up in the Hong Kong night sky, on Saturday, September 29.

The author of the video told Storyful that the recording started around 7pm, at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Sheung Wan.

Regarding the Harvest Moon, NASA wrote on X that “In the days before electricity, farmers welcomed the sight since it gave them more time to bring in their crops before the first frost of the season.”

Credit: @mr.dr3w via Storyful