A trio of critically endangered tiger cubs celebrated their first birthday at Adelaide Zoo in Adelaide, South Australia on Thursday, December 21.

Adelaide Zoo keepers celebrated Sumatran tigers Ketambe, Marni, and Susu’s birthdays by gifting them special toys.

Video from the zoo shows the cheeky tiger cubs playing with their presents.

Senior Keeper Arliah Hayward said the trio has been a delight to care for.

“The cubs are still very boisterous and playful but they also love a nap in the sunshine. Fortunately, there’s plenty of space for all of them in both the Sumatran Tiger habitats to allow them a lazy stretch and snooze,” she said.

Sumatran tigers are listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species due to poaching, habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict.

Credit: Adelaide Zoo via Storyful