A wildlife charity has documented hatchlings of a rare turtle species only found in the wetlands of Myanmar for what’s been described as the first time ever in the wild.

The Burmese peacock softshell, which owes its name to the pattern of spots on its shell, is classified as critically endangered due to factors including overharvesting and habitat degradation.

This footage was captured by staff members of Fauna & Flora, an international nature conservation charity that works closely with communities living around Myanmar’s Indawgyi Lake.

Community members and conservationists discovered five nesting sites with about 20 eggs each back in October, which they fenced off to prevent them from being damaged. They then set up regular patrols to monitor the nests, according to a statement from Fauna & Flora. They said they didn’t know the species until the eggs began to hatch in June.

The team collected the turtles in order to gather data. They were released back into the wild during a “small ceremony held in the presence of the community,” Fauna & Flora said on Twitter.

The total number of Burmese peacock turtles is unknown, but it’s estimated their population has declined by at least 80 percent over the past 90 years, the IUCN Red List says.

Credit: Nyein Chan and Yae Aung/Fauna & Flora via Storyful