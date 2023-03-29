KEY WEST, F.L. (WNCT) — Two Cuban migrants piloting a motorized hang glider landed at Key West International Airport in Florida on Saturday morning, March 25, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

No injuries were reported and the migrants were turned over to the US Border Control, the sheriff’s office said.

Richard Strickland, Director of Airports at Key West International Airport, said in a statement on Saturday that: “There were no interruptions in service and operations continue as normal.”

Footage recorded by DatGuy In Paradise, a local tourism business in Key West, shows the migrants flying near the city, which is about 105 miles from Havana.