OXFORDSHIRE (WNCT) — The northern lights were visible in the sky above the UK as far south as Oxfordshire on Sunday, February 26.

This footage, by astrophotographer Mary McIntyre, shows pink hues lighting up the night sky in north Oxfordshire.

The Met Office said the aurora borealis could be seen as far south as central England on Sunday and Monday night, where skies remained clear.

Credit: Mary McIntyre via Storyful