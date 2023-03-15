At least 13 people died due to flooding in Turkey’s Sanliurfa and Adiyaman provinces, local media reported on Wednesday, March 15, citing officials.

Video filmed by Dr Omer Korkmaz shows flooding on a roadway in Sanliurfa.

The Sanliurfa Governorate told locals living on the lower floors of buildings in Sanliurfa to evacuate immediately.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said on Wednesday that 111 mm (4.4 inches) of rain had fallen in Sanliurfa over a 24-hour period.

Sanliurfa and Adiyaman provinces were affected by the earthquakes that struck Turkey in early February.

Credit: Dr Omer Korkmaz via Storyful