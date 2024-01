MEDELLIN, Colombia (Storyful) — At least 18 people were killed by a landslide that submerged vehicles on the road connecting Quibdo and Medellin in Colombia on Friday, January 13.

According to news reports, the landslide was caused by heavy rainfall in the Choco Department area.

Thirty people were injured and the death toll could rise further, according to La Prensa Latina.

Footage shared to X shows the full force of the landslide as it comes down on the road where the cars are waiting in line.