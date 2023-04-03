A deadly tornado caused damage to houses and trees in Adamsville, Tennessee, on Friday, March 31.

Footage shows the damage along North Maple Road leading out of Adamsville on Saturday.

NWS Memphis confirmed on Sunday that three EF-3 tornados had touched down in Wynne, Arkansas, and Covington and Adamsville, Tennessee.

McNairy County Mayor Larry W Smith confirmed on Sunday that nine people had died due to a tornado in the county, where Adamsville is located.

A death toll of up to 32 people is being reported across the southern and midwestern US after storms spawned multiple tornadoes on Friday.

Credit: Katie and Jason Emery via Storyful