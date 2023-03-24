LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WNCT) — At least one person was injured after a possible tornado hit Los Angeles County on Wednesday, March 22, local media reported.

Footage captured by Instagram user @geowolfla shows debris flying threw the air in Montebello, located 8 miles (13 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, survey crews were headed to both Carpinteria and Montebello to assess damage in the areas on Wednesday.

Credit: @geowolfla via Storyful