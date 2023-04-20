Storm debris littered a small town in central Oklahoma on Wednesday, April 19, after multiple tornadoes struck the region and killed at least three people, local officials said.

Footage posted on Twitter by user @aidanbxyz shows tornado damage in Cole, McClain County, about 25 miles south of Oklahoma City, on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, the McClain County Sheriff’s Office said crews were working to fix downed power lines.

More than 17,000 customers in Oklahoma remained without power as of midday Thursday due to the storms, according to the website PowerOutage.us.

Credit: @aidanbxyz via Storyful