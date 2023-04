PALM BEACH GARDENS, F.L. (WNCT) — Damaged vehicles and storm debris littered a street in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, April 29, after a possible tornado hit the area local media reported.

Footage captured by Mike Bedard shows storm debris strewn across a street in Palm Beach Gardens late Saturday afternoon.

A tornado watch was in effect for the area until Saturday at 5.30 pm, according to the National Weather Service.