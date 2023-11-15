DEER RESCUE: Body camera footage captured the moment deputies rescued a deer that was stuck in barbed wire around a tree in Wisconsin on Sunday (11/12). The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports the buck was trapped for two days. The officers were able to free the animal with bolt cutters and a saw before it ran off into the wild.
Deer rescued from barbed wire in Wisconsin
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
