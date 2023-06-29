Sunrise illuminated hazy conditions in Lebanon, a mountain town in southwest Virginia, on Thursday, June 29, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of poor air quality in the region due to drifting Canadian wildfire smoke.

This footage was captured by Billy Bowling, who said he filmed it from his home in Lebanon on Thursday morning.

“Honestly, it smells like a fireplace outside. A bit more smoky today than probably the worst day we had a few weeks ago, and it’s only 9 am now,” Bowling told Storyful.

Air quality alerts were forecasted for the region until midnight, the NWS said.

Credit: Billy Bowling via Storyful