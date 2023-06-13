Denver Nuggets fans were seen partying in the streets after their team defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday, June 12, to secure the franchise’s first ever NBA title.

Video recorded by Rachel Doran shows crowds pouring out of the Ball Arena and celebrating their team. The footage shows fans dancing in the streets and shooting fireworks into the sky.

A championship celebration will be held in Denver on Thursday with a morning parade in Union Station and a rally at Civic Center Park to follow.

Credit: Rachel Doran via Storyful