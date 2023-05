Thick smoke rose above San Miguel County, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 10, as a destructive wildfire burned in the area and forced evacuations, local fire officials said.

Footage captured by Rochelle Swett, who said she filmed it in Sapello, shows smoke from the Las Tusas fire billowing into the sky on Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday morning, the fire burned over 1,000 acres and destroyed several structures, according to New Mexico Fire Information.

Credit: Rochelle Swett via Storyful