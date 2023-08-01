A group of determined dachshunds faced off in the 16th Annual Dachshund Derby at the German Fest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Sunday, July 30.

Footage recorded by the German Fest shows the first race in the Knockwurst division for dogs eight years old and up.

Barnaby, racing in yellow, took first place in the first race, which lasted about six seconds.

German Fest had not published the final results of the races at the time of writing.

German Fest is an festival in Milwaukee celebrating German culture and heritage.

Credit: German Fest – A Milwaukee Tradition via Storyful