Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro gave a demonstration of a realistic-looking Star Wars lightsaber at South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in Austin, Texas, on Friday, March 10.

Footage by Rohit Thawani captured the moment D’Amaro powered up the saber and brandished it about to a chorus of cheers and audible excitement.

“I still cannot believe that this exists, but it does,” the Disney executive told the crowd. “Like I said, I have the coolest job in the world. I’m holding a real lightsaber right now!”

Credit: Rohit Thawani via Storyful