The District Fire in Kern County, California, forced the closure of two northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Fort Tejon on Friday, July 7, the California Highway Patrol said.

As of Sunday, CALFIRE said the fire was 1,044 acres and 80% contained.

Video filmed by Angel Ruíz from Interstate 5 southbound shows the fire on Friday evening.

Credit: Angel Ruíz via Storyful