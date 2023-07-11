A cruise ship returning from a 10-day trip to Alaska was damaged while docking in San Francisco, California, on Thursday, July 6, according to local reports citing the ship’s owner, Princess Cruises.

The company said the Ruby Princess hit a pier on Thursday morning, CBS News reported.

Crews worked to repair the ship while the next round of passengers waited for news about their departure time, according to ABC 7.

Footage posted on Twitter on July 6 shows damage to the ship.

As of early Friday, the ship was delayed in leaving for its next trip as it waited for clearance, ABC 7 reported.

Credit: @sammistc1 via Storyful