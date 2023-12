Snow blanketed central New Mexico on December 14, causing “difficult to severe driving conditions” in the state, according to local media reports.

X user @Jai_Rockett_746 and his dog made the most of the winter weather by playing fetch in the snow.

Low visibility and temperatures were expected to persist in New Mexico, the National Weather said. A winter storm warning remains in effect until Friday morning in neighboring counties.

Credit: @Jai_Rockett_746 via Storyful