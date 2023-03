TURKEY (WNCT) — An animal rescue team saved a dog and her three puppies after they were trapped in the rubble of a building in Turkey for 28 days after deadly earthquakes struck the area. On Monday (3/6), the dog’s owner finally got help to rescue his trapped two and a half-year-old Doberman and said he was surprised to find the additional babies. The owner also said they survived thanks to a large amount of dog food left in the basement where they were found.

Video credit: CBS News