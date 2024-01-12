A snow-loving dog stepped gingerly through fresh snow outside her home in the Des Moines suburb of Urbandale, Iowa, on Friday morning, January 12, as blizzard conditions impacted the region.

Video from owner Cassie Edgar shows her adorable dog, Lily, also known as “Polar Bear,” carefully following a narrow path through the deep snow. “Staying in her lane on Pupperstate 4235 … it’s a blizzard out there,” Edgar wrote on X.

By 6 am, the storm had already dropped 4.4 inches of snow in Johnston, located north of Des Moines and about 7 miles east of Urbandale, while 3.8 inches of snow was recorded south of the city at Des Moines International Airport, the National Weather Service said.

Credit: @cassiecounsel via Storyful