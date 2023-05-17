ENGLAND (WNCT) — An “injured and exhausted” dog was stretchered down from a peak in the Lake District National Park after “refusing to move” while on a hike with its owners on Saturday, May 13, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said.

Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said their rescuers met the owners of the 33 kg dog high up Grains Gill. The dog was made comfortable on a stretcher and carried down the peak.

“Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg (72 lbs) it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty,” Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said. “The casualty remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout!”

The rescue said 13 team members took part in the four-hour rescue.