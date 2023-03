BRUSH, C.O. (WNCT) — A playful pup frolicked in freshly fallen snow on March 27, as a winter storm battered parts of north eastern Colorado.

This footage, filmed by Paul Acosta, shows one dog named Riley, bounding around through a snow covered yard, as another dog barks loudly at a man shovelling a path.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the region on Monday, warning of snowfall of up to ten inches and strong wind gusts.

Credit: Paul Acosta via Storyful