IDAHO (WNCT) — Snow turned parts of northwest Idaho white on Friday, March 3, as winter weather swept across the region, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage was captured by Marco McDewey, who said he filmed it from his home just north of Coeur d’Alene on Friday afternoon. “Beautiful day on our property today,” he said in the video.

On Saturday morning, the NWS said overnight snow showers led to “minor accumulations” along roads in the region, and warned drivers to travel slow along these routes.

Credit: Marco McDewey via Storyful