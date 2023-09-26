A police officer rescued a pit bull terrier from rising floodwaters in Greenville, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 23, after Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall in the state early that morning, officials said.

Footage of the rescue was posted by the Greenville Police Department, who said the dog was found tied to a fence and was “inches from drowning.”

“He is safe from harm now and Animal Protective Services will be conducting a follow up investigation,” police added.

Flash flood warnings remained in effect for Greenville on Saturday afternoon.

Credit: Greenville Police via Storyful