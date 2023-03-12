UKRAINE (WNCT) — At least five people were killed after a Russian strike on a village in the Lviv Oblast of western Ukraine, a Ukrainian official said, as Russia unleashed a barrage across multiple cities on Thursday, March 9.

On Thursday, Mayor of Zolochiv Ihor Hrynkiv said a rocket struck two residential buildings in the village of Velyka Vilshanytsia, located within Zolochiv district.

A dog found in the rubble by volunteers and taken to a veterinary clinic, Ukraine’s state broadcaster Suspilne reported, but the dog’s owners had reportedly died in the strike.

According to veterinary staff, the dog, named Elsa, suffered injuries to her paw, eye, and neck, and was “very fearful,” but expected to make a full recovery, Suspilne reported. Vet staff were hopeful that she would be adopted after healing, the report said according to a machine translation.

Credit: Suspilne Lviv via Storyful