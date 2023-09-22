PUP PARADE: 76 dogs stole the show during the annual Military Parade in Santiago, Chile, on Tuesday (9/19). Some members of the canine brigade marched alongside their police officer handlers, while the youngest pups rode in vibrant yellow carriers. A captain of the Chilean carabiniers said the dogs undergo training to acclimate to noise and crowds for their performance.
Dogs steal show during military parade in Chile
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
