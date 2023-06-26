An Irish town assembled more than 1,000 people dressed as Dolly Parton on Saturday, June 24, in an attempt to set a world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the country legend in a public space.

Organizers say more than 1,100 people participated in the Guinness World Record attempt in Listowel, County Kerry. To be included in the official tally, participants had to be “instantly recognizable” as Dolly Parton and had to wear a costume based on an outfit the singer had worn publicly. “If in doubt think, ‘Am I serving Dolly Parton?’” organizers wrote on Instagram.

Event organizer Cora O’Brien told Storyful that no previous record had been set, and that they needed at least 250 people dressed as the singer to establish one. They expect to know if they have officially set the record in about eight to 12 weeks after the evidence has been examined and certified by Guinness World Record officials.

Footage captured in Listowel on Saturday shows participants galloping on horses through the town and gathering at the Listowel Emmets GAA pitch for the attempt. The Dolly Day event was held in aid of the Kerry Hospice Foundation and Comfort for Chemo Kerry.

Listowel also holds the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as nuns, which was set in 2012.

