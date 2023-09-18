Doritos achieved a new record for the highest cheese pull after they pulled off a stunt in Somerset, England, on September 15, according to the World Talent Organization. A helicopter dipped a giant chip into a special cheese blend inside of a 14-foot-tall replica of nachos and then stretched the cheese 49 feet up without it breaking. The company said the stunt took over a month of preparation with the assistance of cheese scientists, helicopter pilots, and others on the ground.