Showers and thunderstorms gave way to a set of vibrant rainbows in Lehi, Utah, on Wednesday, May 17, footage shows.

Jeff McGrath said he captured this footage of a “seriously vibrant” double rainbow in Lehi on Wednesday.

The NWS had warned of a line of thunderstorms moving through the region and observed a 50 mph wind gust, the office said. More than half an inch of rain fell in parts of the state.

Others in Lehi also caught the rainbow on camera, calling it “gorgeous” and “spectacular.”

Credit: Jeff McGrath via Storyful