A double rainbow arced over Bronx, New York, on Monday, September 18, video shows.

The footage shows the two rainbows gleaming overhead as sirens wail in the distance. The recorder of the video can be heard commenting, “It wouldn’t be the Bronx without some police sirens.”

The National Weather Service says the double rainbow phenomenon arises when there are two internal reflections. This causes the secondary rainbow’s colors to be reversed from the primary rainbow.

Credit: @musicman33us via Storyful