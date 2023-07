A double rainbow was spotted over northern Washington on Monday, July 24, after it rained in the area for the first time in over a month, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage tweeted by @DigitalRustPNW shows the double rainbow above the Hood Canal, west of Seattle.

The rain showers ended a 33-day dry spell, according to the NWS.

Credit: @DigitalRustPNW via Storyful