LAS VEGAS (Storyful) –The I-15 between Nevada and California saw some pretty heavy snow on January 3, with the driver who recorded this video thankful the road was not closed.

“Got caught in a bit of a snow storm. Luckily Cali didn’t close the highway,” X user @realuncleslammy said, amid the closure of several roads elsewhere, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The National Weather Service reported that a winter storm system had brought 5-8 inches of snow.

Credit: @realuncleslammy via Storyful