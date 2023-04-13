Streets in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, were inundated with floodwater late on Wednesday, April 12, as the National Weather Service (NWS) reported more than 25 inches of rainfall in some areas.

The flooding prompted Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to ground flights and close to road traffic. The airport would remain closed until Thursday afternoon at the earliest, local media reported.

Footage from DA Ellis shows the difficult conditions faced by drivers on the city’s flooded streets.

The initial flash flood emergency issued by the NWS was replaced by a flood warning in effect until 8 am Thursday.

Credit: DA Ellis via Storyful