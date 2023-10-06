A local photographer used a drone to capture a striking display of mottled autumnal colors in rural Maine on Tuesday, October 3.

Footage uploaded to X by Camp of the North shows a drone’s view as it glides over a landscape of vivid orange, green, and reddish trees in Bancroft, Aroostook County.

According to foliage tracker Explore Fall, Maine experiences its peak foliage color in early October, and approximately 10 million people travel to New England to enjoy the vibrant displays across the northeast around this time.

Credit: Camp of the North via Storyful