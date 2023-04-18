Drone footage shows the millions of flowers in bloom at Keukenhof, a famous flower garden in the Netherlands. The team at Keukenhof says it is limiting the number of visitors each day to 40,000, so it doesn’t get too crowded and people can have a better experience viewing the manicured beds of tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and other flowers.
Drone footage captures millions of flowers in bloom at garden in Netherlands
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now