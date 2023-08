Cleanup efforts were underway in Easton, Massachusetts, on July 30, after an EF-1 tornado tore through the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the tornado hit a neighborhood in Foxboro near Mansfield and Easton, with a peak wind speed of an estimated 105 mph.

Drone footage filmed by henrysweatherchannel captures the extent of the damage.

Credit: henrysweatherchannel via Storyful