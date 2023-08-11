Drone footage captured the smoldering ruins in Lahaina, Hawaii, after a wildfire ripped through the area. On Thursday (8/10), Governor Josh Green said it was the worst natural disaster in the state’s history, destroying around 1,000 buildings and leaving thousands homeless. Officials added that the death toll is expected to rise, and it will take billions to rebuild the resort town.
Drone footage shows smoldering debris after wildfire rips through Lahaina, Hawaii
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
