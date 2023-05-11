A pair of ducks enjoyed the heavy rain falling in central Colorado on Thursday, May 11, video shows.

This footage was captured by Scott Edwards, who said he filmed it from his home in Lakewood, a town Denver’s metropolitan area, on Thursday morning.

When asked where the ducks came from, Edwards explained they had been in the area for several weeks. “A group of three came into the neighborhood two weeks ago and just seem to make the rounds,” Edwards said. “Not really sure which lake they came from.”

According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain would continue into Friday and street flooding was possible.

Credit: Scott Edwards via Storyful