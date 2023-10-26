An early season winter storm brought cold temperatures and heavy snow potential to the Pacific Northwest and Northern Plains on Wednesday, October 25, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

X user @WxWays said they filmed this footage in Stevensville, Montana, on Wednesday.

A winter storm warning was in effect for Stevensville until noon on Thursday. The NWS said the Missoula and Bitterroot Valley areas should expect heavy snow accumulating between 2 to 6 inches and dangerous travel conditions.

Credit: @WxWays via Storyful