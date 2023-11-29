A local resident said he was “shocked” after a crane suddenly collapsed on Edinburgh, Scotland, early on Tuesday, November 28.

Images shared by Dave Armstrong show the collapsed crane in Steads Place.

“I work from home and it shook the building and I heard a siren, just shocked it could happen,” Armstrong told Storyful.

At least one person was hospitalized following the collapse, emergency services told local media.

Road closures were in place on Leith Walk and Pilrig Street on Thursday morning, police said.

Tram services were also disrupted.

