Smoke from wildfires burning in Canada wafted into the northern United States, creating a haze over South Dakota on Monday, July 17, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Kathy Fortune said she filmed footage on Monday showing conditions in the Badlands National Park area of South Dakota. “The combination of smoke and fog makes for an eerie morning,” she wrote.

Poor air quality was expected to improve by Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

Credit: Kathy Fortune via Storyful