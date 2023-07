An elderly man was rescued amid flooding in Stony Point, New York, on July 9.

Footage published by Stony Point resident Aidan Rowan shows first responders using a boat to rescue the man.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a “Flash Flood Emergency” for the area on Sunday.

Rockland County alerted the closure of multiple roadways due to flooding, including Route 9 West in Stony Point and northbound lanes of the Palisades Parkway at Exit 15.

Credit: Aidan Rowan via Storyful